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LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with USB-C, HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.)

LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with USB-C, HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.)

34U640B-B
Front view of LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with USB-C, HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.) 34U640B-B
Angled front view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor showcasing 3-side virtually borderless design and wide screen.
Side view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor highlighting curved panel depth.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor on desk displaying multitasking layout with multiple windows for work and gaming.
LG 34-inch 21:9 WQHD Curved display compared with 27-inch 16:9 screen, illustrating expanded horizontal workspace.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor displaying vibrant image with HDR support and sRGB 99% color coverage.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor connected to laptop with USB-C, DisplayPort and HDMI ports highlighted.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor showing LG Switch app interface for screen layout control and picture mode adjustment.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor displaying fast-moving game content with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.
LG UltraWide Curved Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor demonstrating Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features for reduced eye strain.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor with slim stand design minimizing desk space and supporting clean workspace setup.
Close-up of LG UltraWide Curved monitor rear ports including USB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and DC-IN.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor front and side view with product dimensions displayed in millimeters.
Top view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor showing curved panel shape and stand mounting structure.
Front view of LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with USB-C, HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.) 34U640B-B
Angled front view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor showcasing 3-side virtually borderless design and wide screen.
Side view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor highlighting curved panel depth.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor on desk displaying multitasking layout with multiple windows for work and gaming.
LG 34-inch 21:9 WQHD Curved display compared with 27-inch 16:9 screen, illustrating expanded horizontal workspace.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor displaying vibrant image with HDR support and sRGB 99% color coverage.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor connected to laptop with USB-C, DisplayPort and HDMI ports highlighted.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor showing LG Switch app interface for screen layout control and picture mode adjustment.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor displaying fast-moving game content with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.
LG UltraWide Curved Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor demonstrating Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features for reduced eye strain.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor with slim stand design minimizing desk space and supporting clean workspace setup.
Close-up of LG UltraWide Curved monitor rear ports including USB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and DC-IN.
LG UltraWide Curved monitor front and side view with product dimensions displayed in millimeters.
Top view of LG UltraWide Curved monitor showing curved panel shape and stand mounting structure.

Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • HDR 10
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
  • USB-Type C (PD 65W)
More

Award-winning excellence

Digital Trends Award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved logo.

See more, do more

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor on a modern desk, displaying immersive first-person gaming on a wide curved screen alongside a multitasking interface, delivering expansive visuals, smooth gameplay, and enhanced productivity in a home office workspace setup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor feature overview showing a 34-inch WQHD curved display, HDR10 with sRGB 99% color accuracy, all-in-one USB-C connectivity, smooth 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and a slim stand with tilt and height adjustment for immersive gaming and efficient multitasking.
Stunning DisplayGaming ExperienceEssential ConnectivityEnhanced Comfort

21:9 WQHD Curved Display

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 1800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.

LG UltraWide Monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR10 with sRGB 99%

True-to-life color
with advanced color accuracy

HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor displaying vivid creative content on a wide curved screen with HDR10 support and sRGB 99% color coverage, delivering rich color accuracy, enhanced contrast, and precise visual detail for creative work and immersive viewing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*sRGB 99% is typical. Color gamut may vary by model.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate the smooth performance and clarity of a 144Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming experience
with 144Hz refresh rate

Delivers smooth and responsive performance with a 144Hz refresh rate,

delivering fluid visuals and clearer motion for more responsive gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes, showing reduced screen tearing and smoother, more fluid motion for responsive and immersive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB Type-C® with 65W Power Delivery

All-in-one USB-C connectivity

This monitor offers USB Type-C®, DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and two USB-A ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices.

The USB Type-C® port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor with all-in-one USB-C connectivity, providing video, data transfer, and up to 65W power delivery through a single cable, enabling a clean desk setup and efficient multitasking with a connected laptop.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required (sold separately).

Dual Controller (KVM* Switch)

Control multiple devices with a single monitor

Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.

*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.

*KVM stands for Keyboard, Video, and Mouse.

*The KVM Switch enables control of multiple devices with one keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

*Feature availability may vary by model and region.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Enhanced comfort in each detail

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

Download

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Clutter-free with slender stand

Experience our 3-side virtually borderless design with an adjustable base that supports both tilt and height control. Its slender, clutter-free stand minimizes desk space and reduces unused space, creating a cleaner and more refined workspace.

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

80mm

Top view of a LG UltraWide Curved Monitor on a desk with a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, and mouse, alongside a close-up of the slim, square-shaped monitor base designed for stability and a clutter-free workspace.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

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