We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
371"x 9.5" x 20.3"
-
Shipping Weight
-
24.5 lbs
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.2" x 194" x 8.8"
-
With Stand Weight
-
15.2 lbs
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.2" x 14.4" x 1.8"
-
Without Stand Weight
-
13.2 lbs
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness
-
400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
167
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1 (Typ.), 70:1 (Min)
-
Display Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Refresh Rate
-
100hz
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Screen Size
-
34"
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
17.76 W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
35W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
32W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
Adaptive Sync
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness Mode
-
Yes
-
Crosshair®
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Country of origin
-
China
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
34WQ500-B
34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™