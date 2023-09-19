About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

34WQ500-B

34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

front view

AMD FreeSync™ is Built In

AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with reduced input lag and unbelievable performance.

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

Every Movement Counts

With 1ms MBR, see smoother motion and less lag so you can react to movements quickly, putting you at the top of your game.

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience by brightening dark scenes for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

Multitask Without Minimizing

Keep everything all on one screen with the #1 UltraWide Monitor Brand in the U.S. 4 years in a row¹.

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

371"x 9.5" x 20.3"

Shipping Weight

24.5 lbs

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.2" x 194" x 8.8"

With Stand Weight

15.2 lbs

Without Stand (WxHxD)

32.2" x 14.4" x 1.8"

Without Stand Weight

13.2 lbs

INPUT/OUTPUT

DisplayPort

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

PICTURE QUALITY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness

400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

167

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ.), 70:1 (Min)

Display Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.312 x 0.310 mm

Refresh Rate

100hz

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Screen Size

34"

Viewing Angle

178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

POWER

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

17.76 W

Power Consumption (Max.)

35W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

32W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Type

External Power (Adapter)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Black Stabilizer®

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Color Weakness Mode

Yes

Crosshair®

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync®

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall mount size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

WARRANTY

Country of origin

China

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

34WQ500-B

34WQ500-B

34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™