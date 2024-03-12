We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34'' UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™, 2024
Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Work efficiency
USB Type-C™ with power delivery
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
USB-C
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
USB-C
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
986 x 524 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
809 X 568.3 X 260(Up)
809 X 458.3 X 260(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.9
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.42
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
140W (19V, 7.37A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
