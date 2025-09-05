We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™ + LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver
Products in this Bundle: 2
- 34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™
- LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
34"
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Aspect Ratio
21:09
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes
HDMI
Yes
Headphone out
Yes
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65 W
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
38.8" x 20.6" x 8.3"
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
31.9" x 14.1" x 3.6"
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
31.9" x 22.4" x 10.2" (Up) 31.9" x 18.0" x 10.2" (Down)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
22.7 lbs
Weight without Stand [kg]
11 lbs
Weight with Stand [kg]
15.2 lbs
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:09
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
(Typ.) 3000:1 (Min.) 1500:1
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2318 x 0.2318 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [Inch]
34"
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
FEATURES
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
PBP
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
Dual Controller
Yes
All Spec
