34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™ + LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™ + LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™ + LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

34WR55QK-B.BUDS
Bundle Images
Front View
Buds
Bundle Images
Front View
Buds

Key Features

  • 34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440) display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
  • 100Hz refresh rate
  • Graphene unit
  • Auracast
  • gram-match
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

34WR55QK-B

34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™

cradle rear view with earbuds apart

BUDS

LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved.
will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am.

Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34"

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Aspect Ratio

21:09

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100Hz

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Headphone out

Yes

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65 W

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

38.8" x 20.6" x 8.3"

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

31.9" x 14.1" x 3.6"

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

31.9" x 22.4" x 10.2" (Up) 31.9" x 18.0" x 10.2" (Down)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

22.7 lbs

Weight without Stand [kg]

11 lbs

Weight with Stand [kg]

15.2 lbs

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:09

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

(Typ.) 3000:1 (Min.) 1500:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2318 x 0.2318 mm

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100Hz

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

34"

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

PBP

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

