45GR95QE-B

The Blinding Speed You Need

Get wrapped up in the action with the huge 45” 21:9 LG UltraGear™ monitor and the stunning picture quality of LG OLED technology. Gain a competitive advantage with an unprecedented 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms response time on an OLED. And with an 800R dramatic, sweeping curved OLED display, you’ll feel enveloped in the action from nearly every angle.

 

The Display

45” 21:9 Curved (800R)

Gamer-centric Design

Tilt/Height/Swivel Adjustable

The Picture

OLED

HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Anti-Glare/Low Reflection

 

The Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate

.03ms Response Time

Adaptive Sync

*Simulated Image
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%

Get Into The Action Like Never Before

With a huge 45” display, 21:9 aspect ratio and a dramatic curved OLED screen, you’ll feel like you’re actually in the game. Experience next-level gaming performance with LG UltraGear OLED.
The World’s First 240Hz Refresh Rate OLED Monitor

Gear up for smooth gameplay with an ultra-fast 240Hz OLED display. The faster speed lets you respond quickly to opponents and stay a step ahead of the competition.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

Leave Lag Behind

Enjoy smoother scenes with less lag or ghosting thanks to LG UltraGear OLED's nearly instantaneous .03ms (GtG) response time.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only

Level Up With An Impeccable Picture

Don’t compromise quality for speed—the LG UltraGear OLED screen delivers a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio for a deep, detailed quality picture and a lifelike gaming experience.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only

Big Screen. Bold Color.

Bring big time color to the big screen. The LG UltraGear OLED 45” curved display lets you explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen with DCI-P3 98.5%**—an elevated color spectrum that showcases brilliant color.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%

Keep Your Eyes On The Game

Play with less distractions thanks to an anti-glare screen that minimizes light reflections and lets you concentrate on winning.

*Simulated Image.

Technology Focused On Fluid Gaming

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Officially validated by NVIDIA® as G-SYNC® Compatible**. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing and stutter. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
**NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on Display Port, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.

Serious Connection Options For Serious Gamers

Enjoy smoother, vivid colors and high-resolution graphics thanks to HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Both connections are supported on this display and let you experience up to 240Hz refresh rate.**

*Simulated Image.
**Graphics card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 are required to achieve up to 240Hz refresh rate support. Graphics card sold separately.

Designed For The Win

Lose yourself in the game with a virtually borderless, ultra-thin design that optimizes space within your battlestation. Easily make height, tilt and swivel adjustments to the display to be able to see and play exactly to your specs

icon

Swivel

icon

Tilt

icon

Height

icon

Virtually Borderless Design

*Simulated Image.

Amp Up Your Game

DTS® Headphone:X®** provides accurate spatialization and localization in games for 3D audio over headphones. Supports channel-based, scene based, and object-based audio. Plus, a 4-pole headphone jack lets you carry a stereo headphone signal and mono microphone signal with common ground.

*Simulated image.
**Headphones sold separately. For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

44.5

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Curvature

800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

129W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

160

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Curvature

800R

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.303 x 0.303

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

113

Size [Inch]

44.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1100 x 550 x 317

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 457 x 218

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

16

Weight without Stand [kg]

8.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.9

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

YES

VRR

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Others (Accessory)

Stand Cable holder ， Screw Driver

Remote Controller

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

