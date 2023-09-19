Terms & Condition’s For Muvi Cinema Ticket Gift Voucher’s

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility CriteriaThe customer should sign up or log in (www.lg.com/sa_en) with correct details such as Email address and Mobile Number.

•MUVI Cinema Ticket Gift vouchers will be sent to the customer email address registered on LG.com once the delivery is confirmed.

Promotion Period

The promotion begins on 21 February 2022 and ends till stock last (Gifts can be out of stock without prior notification) conditions applied.

Condition for Free Gift Per order

• 1 Muvi Cinema Ticket for orders between 1000 SAR – 4999 SAR including VAT

• 2Muvi Cinema Tickets for order 5000 SAR and Above including VAT

Return Policy

The customer can return the order within 7 days from the date of delivery in the same condition as it was delivered, including the free gift (Muvi Tickets) if the customer fails to fulfill any of the conditions his/her return will not be processed.

How to redeem vouchers?

Here you go with easy steps of how to enjoy and redeem your voucher: Through Muvi website go to ( https://www.muvicinemas.com )

•Choose your movie

•Select the ShowTime

•Book your desired seat/s

•At the payment checkout, you will notice a text box for voucher holders

•Insert the voucher code

•Tickets available in the voucher will be applied to the selected seats directly

•There is an option to add another voucher code if available

•In case the number of tickets purchased is more than what is available within the voucher, you will be able to pay the balance through the available payment method.

•While checking out customers need to pay 5SAR as Processing Fee

•Transaction complete Enjoy your selected Movie