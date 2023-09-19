We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU60 complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Sufficiently Compact Size
Smart Wireless Connection
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
