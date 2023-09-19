About Cookies on This Site

pjt-bu60-01-1-lg-probeam-d

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

3840x2160 4K UHD
6,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection
webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Zoom x 1.6

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
CALCULATE NOW!
Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

Boost Power of Presentation
6,000 ANSI Lumens

6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity1
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis1
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class1

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

This corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU60 complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
Sufficiently Compact Size
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector

LG BU60, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K hi-resolution and 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.
webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BU60 keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)

