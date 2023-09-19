We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam LED Real 4K UHD
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1500
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Zoom
-
1.25x
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
-
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
25dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual (Motorized Focus)
-
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 140"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
100"@2.7~3.4m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.2 - 1.5
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
YES
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
314 x 210 x 95
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
3.2
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
USB Type-C
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Tact Key
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Closed Caption
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non Smart
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Real Cinema
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
YES
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (4K)
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
IP control
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
-
1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)
