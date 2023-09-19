About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

HU715QW

LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

Front view
Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2500

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

Output

20W + 20W Stereo

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2500

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Motorized

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

80" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm, Standard: @49.6cm

Throw Ratio

0.22

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1.18

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES (Pass through)

Output

20W + 20W Stereo

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

533 x 315 x 153

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

11.1

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

350W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

FEATURES

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Background Image

YES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

Dynamic Black

YES

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

FILMMAKER mode

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HDR

HDR10, HLG

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Real Cinema

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

YES

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (4K)

TruMotion

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Voice Recognition - Buit-in

LG ThinQ

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

Warranty Card

YES

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

3

IP control

YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

