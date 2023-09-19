About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Biggest Shopping Festival

Grab these fantastic deals in the month of November from LG Electronics Saudi Arabia. Buy now through our online Brandshop and get +1 Additional year warranty, a discount coupon of 100SAR, and with LG Electronics you will get free and the fastest delivery.

White-Friday

TV AV Washers and Dryers Refrigerators Cooking Appliances Dishwashers AC & Air Purifiers Monitors
TV

OLED TVs

QNED TVs

NanoCell TVs

UHD TVs

Soundbars

HI-FI Systems

Bluetooth Speakers

Headphones

Front Loader

Front Loader: Combo

Top Loader

Dryers

French Door & Side By Side

1 Door & Others

Top Freezer

Microwaves

Cookers

All Dishwasher Promotions

All Air Purifier Promotions

All Air Conditioners Promotions

All PC Monitor Promotions