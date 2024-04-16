We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
– Inspiration vs. Reality Cuisine Challenge & Microwave Gourmet Cooking Challenge
تحدي طبق الإلهام مقابل طبق الواقع & تحدي الطبخ اللذيذ في الميكروويف
LG Electronics Saudi Arabia(“LG") organizes social event from October 10 to October 28, 2024, allowing the winners of the event to win the prizes of below list.
- Inspiration vs. Reality Cuisine Challenge
No.
The winng prize
Quantity
Price
1
[Playmobil X LG] Nora with LG InstaView Figure set.
30
-
- Microwave Gourmet Cooking Challenge
No.
The winng prize
Quantity
Price
1
Electric Oven with Air Fry (LREL6325D),
2
SAR 8,999
2
NeoChef Microwave Oven (MJ3965ACS)
2
SAR 2,299
3
LG 20L NeoChef™ (MS2032GAS)
4
SAR 629
4
Set of 4 KAPKA enamel containers
8
$110
Interested participants can enter to win through LG Saudi Arabia’s TikTok page according to the schedule as follows:
- Inspiration vs. Reality Cuisine Challenge commences on October 10, 2024 at 12:01 AM and ends on October 18, 2024 at 11:59 PM KSA time.
- Microwave Gourmet Cooking Challenge commences on October 17, 2024 at 12:01 AM and ends on October 28, 2024 at 11:59 PM KSA time.
How to enter Inspiration vs. Reality Cuisine Challenge & Microwave Gourmet Cooking Challenge
In TikTok
- Interested participants must upload a video for challenges on their own TikTok account with public setting and the following requirements:
- Using the hashtags
- Inspiration vs. Reality Cuisine Challenge
#LGRealityCuisineChallenge (mandatory)
#LG_Saudi
#LGNeochef
- Microwave Gourmet Cooking Challenge
#LGCookingChallenge2024 (mandatory)
#LG_Saudi
#LGNeochef
- Tagging @lifesgood_kitchen& @lg_saudi TikTok account on the video. (mandatory)
- Following @lifeisgood_kitchen & @lg_saudi TikTok account
- Interested participants may enter as many times as they like with their own TikTok post.
- Winners will be notified via Post comments in the main TikTok content within a month of the closing date
- Promotion Period: Entries for the giveaways will be accepted only during the timeframes indicated above. Any entries made outside of this time are not eligible for this giveaway promotions.
Promoter: LG Electronics SAUDI ARABIA, 5/6 FLOOR, GRAND TOWER 8428 KING FAHAD STREET, 4250 AL MUHAMMADIYA DIST
Administrator: Postcommunications Inc., 5F Seoul Square 416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea.
Sponsor: LG Electronics Inc., Twin Tower, 128 Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea.
- No purchase necessary: The giveaway is free to enter to all Saudi residents that meet the eligibility criteria set out in these terms and conditions.
Eligibility criteria
- The giveaway is only open to entrants residing in Saudi Arabia and aged 18 and above. Employees of LG global companies, the Administrator, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access and having social media accounts are required.
- By following the instructions provided in the giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions. All decisions regarding the winners and prizes are final. No correspondence will be entered into by LG or the Administrator.
- Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than TikTok will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, LG or the Administrator will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.
- The Winners will be notified via post comments in the main TikTok content within a month of the closing date. It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure the details they provide are accurate and neither the Promoter nor Administrator will be responsible for delivery failure where participants have provided incorrect or incomplete delivery information, or fails to sign for delivery, as required.
- Selection process: The prize winners will be selected based on creative merit, at the sole discretion of from LG.
- The winner will be asked to provide the relevant contact information including, but not limited to, email address, telephone number and address in order to send the winner the prizes or organize a collection (this shall be at the Promoter’s discretion).
- The winning prize will be delivered to the winner within a month from the date of the winning.
- The prizes include:
- Inspiration vs. Reality Cuisine Challenge
- 30X [Playmobil X LG] Nora with LG InstaView Figure set.
- Microwave Gourmet Cooking Challenge
- 2X Electric Oven with Air Fry (LREL6325D) worth SAR 8,999
- 2X NeoChef Microwave Oven (MJ3965ACS) worth SAR 2,299
- 4X LG 20L NeoChef™ (MS2032GAS) worth SAR 629
- 8X Set of 4 KAPKA enamel containers
- All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third-party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.
- The entries may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the entry may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any images submitted by the participants as a part of the competition. The content including photograph, film and/or recording of the same may be featured on LG official social channels for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion.
- The participants are solely responsible for the content and confirm that participants are the owner of all rights pertaining to the content. They must not upload any content not originally created by them, or any content which is not properly licensed to them by someone else or contributing.
- LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavor to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.
- Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and the Administrator reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.
- No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.
- LG acts as data controller as defined in Saudi data protection in Saudi legislation. LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/sa/privacy
- Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damages, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.
- Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.
- Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of Saudi Arabia and law of Saudi Arabia shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.
- Inquiry: For any inquiry related to this Campaign, please contact Customer Service at https://www.lg.com/sa/support/email
- [TikTok mandatory clause *cannot be removed.] No product Purchase : Any Branded mission associated with a contest cannot require a purchase of a product.
- [TikTok mandatory clause *cannot be removed.] Disclaimer: Brands directly pay/give contents prizes to awarded creators. TikTok is not involved in the process.