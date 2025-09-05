We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full Cashback for Next Purchase Promotion — Terms & Conditions
- Eligibility:
- Offer valid only in Saudi Arabia only on the below models purchased during the promotion period:
- AMVE
- AAMALBK
- Promotion Benefits:
- Cashback SAR 1299 on Next Purchase (Model - 43LM6370PVA.AMVE)
- Cashback SAR 199 on Next Purchase (Model - BUDS.AAMALBK)
- Redemption:
- The minimum spends: SAR 1,499 for TV & SAR 499 for Audio to deduct the cashback.
- Only TV and Audio products are included.
- General Conditions:
- Cashback Voucher shared through email 1 week after delivery of the products.
- Vouchers are valid for six months from the date they’re issued.
- Vouchers can only be used once. The cashback is given as a voucher, not actual cash.