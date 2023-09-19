LG Festival Terms & Conditions

LG Festival



Promotion Period: 22nd January 2024 to 11th February 2024

Promotion: During the promotion period, Purchase any Qualifying Products Available on the LG.com.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

· This Promotion is Applicable only on lg.com and only for the Residents of Saudi Arabia (Customers).

· This offer is valid on only the Payments methods Available on lg.com i.e MADA, Visa, Tamara.

· The Offer is Valid Only on the Products available for the Sale on Lg.com.

· Products included in the offer are subject to availability.

· Due to expected increased orders, some delays might occur with the delivery (please refer to the estimated delivery date on product pages).

· LG has the right to cancel any order without prior notice in case it does not abide by these terms and conditions or due to any of the following reasons:.

· Entering wrong delivery address or wrong contact details by customer, or the customer is not reachable when contacting him.

· By redeeming the offer, the customer is indicating his agreement to be bound by these special terms and conditions governing this offer only. The other generic Terms and Conditions of LG will continue to apply unless it contradicts with these special terms.

· LG reserves the right to suspend, cancel or amend any of these terms and conditions at any time prior to or during the validity period.

· LG shall not be liable of any loss whatsoever and of any kind to the customer that could be related to this offer.

· LG will not be liable for any claims under this offer as well.

· These special Terms and Conditions and its amendments from time to time shall be governed by the laws of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and subject exclusively jurisdiction of its courts.