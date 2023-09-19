TERMS & CONDITIONS

December LG vacuum cleaner Giveaway (Black Color)

Campaign Period:

The campaign period is from December 06th to December 23th, 2023 ("Campaign Period").

Promotion:

Register In LG.com will get a chance to win LG vacuum cleaner Giveaway (Black Color) during the 2 weeks campaign period and the delivery by 31 December.

Eligibility:

-This giveaway campaign is open to residents of Saudi Arabia ("Participants").

-Participants must be at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Such Customer s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Saudi Pte. Ltd. ("LG") from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions ("T&Cs").

-Employees of LG or any related affiliates, as well as their immediate family members, are not eligible to participate in the campaign.

-LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of similar or other value without prior notice.

-LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged, or stolen gifts.

-LG reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at the time of printing or publishing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

Prize:

-The prize for this campaign is an LG (AK9-PRO) model vacuum cleaner, excluding the Excluded All-in-One Tower (vacuum cleaner charger).

-The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative.

Entry:

-To enter the giveaway, participants must sign up on the LG website and subscribe to the newsletter during the Campaign Period.

-Promotion is only valid for Customers who registered to LG.com during the Promotion period.

Winner Selection:

-The winner will be selected randomly from the pool of eligible participants.

-The winner will be announced on December 24, 2023, on LG's official social media platforms.

-The winner must be a new registered user on the LG website during the Campaign Period.

-The winner will be contacted via the email or Phone provided during registration. If the winner fails to respond within 48 hours, a new winner will be selected.

Personal Data:

-By participating in the campaign, participants consent to LG's collection, use, processing, and disclosure of their personal data for the purposes of organizing, conducting, managing, and administering the giveaway.

-Participants' personal data will be handled in accordance with LG's privacy policy.

General Terms:

-LG reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel the campaign at any time without prior notice.

-LG's decision regarding the winner selection and any other matter related to the campaign is final.

-Participants are responsible for providing accurate and up-to-date information during registration.

-LG shall not be held liable for any loss, damage, or injury arising from participation in the campaign or the use of the prize.

-These terms and conditions are governed by the laws of Saudi Arabia, and any disputes arising from or in connection with the campaign shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Saudi Arabian courts.