18,000 BTU Single split air conditioner - LA182H0.SK0

JETCOOL by Jet mode
JETCOOL by Jet mode
Make your room cool with one click
Pre Cool
Arrive home to a pre-cooled house
Gold Fin
Corrosion-resistant coating for durability
Freeze Cleaning
Effortlessly remove dirty substances
JETCOOL
Make your room cool with one click
Delivers cool air to the room quickly.
This is a wall-mounted air conditioner with cooling function that uses the 'jet mode' function of the remote control to create a very strong wind.
Pre Cool
Come home, to a cool house
Use the LG ThinQ app to turn on the air conditioner before you arrive home, creating a cool and welcoming environment. Automatically turns on your air conditioner as you get close (250m~2km)<sup>1)</sup).
Freeze Cleaning
Keep hard-to-reach areas easy to clean
Freeze Cleaning mode makes cleaning inside your air conditioner simple. Thawed ice helps wash away dirty pollutants for a fresher home2).
Auto Cleaning
An internal clean that's automatic
Automatically dries internal moisture inside the air conditioner to maintain a clean3).
Gold Fin
Longer-lasting corrosion-preventive coating
The Gold Fin is made up of hydrophilic layer, corrosion-resistant layer, and aluminum on the innermost. So the surface is resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a long period4).
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your air conditioner and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ 5).
Connect and control from anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
1)Pre Cool
-This function can be used through LG ThinQ only.
-In order to register home appliances with LG ThinQ, a wireless Internet connection is required.
-In order to use the ThinQ function, users must first install the ‘LG ThinQ’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the application's help section.
-The LG ThinQ may have limitations in certain user functions or may not work on some smartphones, so check the minimum specifications before using (Android OS 9.0 or higher, iOS 15.0 or higher).
-Upon initial use of the Pre Cool feature, the customer's home location must be set in Google Maps through LG ThinQ.
-The operating distance range of Pre Cool is a 250m to 2km radius surrounding the customer's home location, and can be configured through LG ThinQ.
2)Freeze Cleaning
-This function can be operated through remote control only.
-Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 35 minutes.
3)Auto Cleaning
-When the product is turned off, the Auto Cleaning function is automatically activated.
-During Auto Cleaning, the product operates in fan mode for a certain period of time to help remove residual moisture from the heat exchanger.
-Auto Cleaning is activated when the product is turned off.
-The drying conditions inside the appliance may vary depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.
-For initial use, activation of the function via the remote control is required. Please refer to the manual included with the product for detailed instructions.
4)Gold Fin
-It may very depending on usage environment.
-Image above is illustration purposes only.
-According to internal salt spray testing, the corrosion area of Gold Fin is not more than 0.05%. (rating number is 9.5 or higher after 500 hours testing)
5)LG ThinQ
-The air conditioner is Wi-Fi-enabled and requires product registration through the LG ThinQ app.
-LG ThinQ app functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
-To register your air conditioner on the LG ThinQ app and optimize functionality, ensure the air conditioner is connected to the Wi-Fi at home.
-To utilize the ThinQ function, it is necessary to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and establish a connection to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed instructions.
-Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones and some functions may vary depending on the product and country.
(Check your phone's specifications before using (Android OS 9.0 or higher, iOS 15.0 or higher)
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096308981
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-04
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
TCL, LG전자(주)
-
Product Model Name
LA182H0
-
Product Type & Model Name
on-off & LA182H0
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
COOLING
-
Fan Speed
5 Steps
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
White
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Pre Filter
Yes
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
5280 / -
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1506
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
5000
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
1471
-
HVAC Type
H/P
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1010x315x220
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
13.0
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
920x380x699
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
45.0
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
On/Off
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
LA182H0.NK0
