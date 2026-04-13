30,000 BTU JETCOOL Single split air conditioner, Auto Cleaning

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)JETCOOL

-The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

2)Auto Cleaning

-When the product is turned off, the Auto Cleaning function is automatically activated.

-During Auto Cleaning, the product operates in fan mode for a certain period of time to help remove residual moisture from the heat exchanger.

-Auto Cleaning is activated when the product is turned off.

-The drying conditions inside the appliance may vary depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.

-Auto Cleaning is activated upon product shipment and can be used without additional settings.

3)Gold Fin

-It may very depending on usage environment.

-Image above is illustration purposes only.

-According to internal salt spray testing, the Gold Fin corrosion protection level is 3 times better than that of regular fins. (rating Number is 9.8 or higher after 1500 hours testing)

4)7-Year warranty on the compressor

-The 7-year warranty on the compressor may vary by product and country. Please check before purchasing.