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18,000 BTU JETCOOL Single split air conditioner, Pre-Cool, Auto Cleaning, LG ThinQ™

18,000 BTU JETCOOL Single split air conditioner, Pre-Cool, Auto Cleaning, LG ThinQ™

LK182C0
Front view of 18,000 BTU JETCOOL Single split air conditioner, Pre-Cool, Auto Cleaning, LG ThinQ™ LK182C0
Front view of the product with air vent slightly open
Front view of the product with air vent open
Front view of the product with air vent fully open
Angled side view of the product
Angled side view of the product with air vent open
Opposite angled view of the product
Opposite angled view of the product with air vent open
Front view of the product with
Front view of the product with with air vent open
Front view of the product with air vent open
Angled side view of the product with open air vent
Opposite angled view of the product highlighting open vent and internal blade structure
Front view of 18,000 BTU JETCOOL Single split air conditioner, Pre-Cool, Auto Cleaning, LG ThinQ™ LK182C0
Front view of the product with air vent slightly open
Front view of the product with air vent open
Front view of the product with air vent fully open
Angled side view of the product
Angled side view of the product with air vent open
Opposite angled view of the product
Opposite angled view of the product with air vent open
Front view of the product with
Front view of the product with with air vent open
Front view of the product with air vent open
Angled side view of the product with open air vent
Opposite angled view of the product highlighting open vent and internal blade structure

Key Features

  • JETCOOL by Jet Mode
  • Pre-Cool
  • Gold Fin
  • Auto Cleaning
More

Powerful cooling, enjoy JETCOOL

Wall-mounted air conditioner offers powerful cooling by using Jet Mode on the remote control.

JETCOOL by Jet Mode

Make your room cool with one click

Image showing a feature that automatically turns on the air conditioner when you get close to home.

Pre-Cool

Arrive home to a pre-cooled house

A heat exchanger with a golden corrosion-resistant coating.

Gold Fin

Corrosion-resistant coating for durability

Visualization of all-cleaning technology in an air conditioner, showing a self-cleaning process with blue airflow.

Auto Cleaning

Automatically dries moisture after use

JETCOOL

Make your room cool with one click

Delivers cool air to the room quickly.¹⁾

Wall-mounted air conditioner with remote-controlled Jet Mode delivers instant, powerful cooling airflow.

Pre-Cool

Have your home cool before you arrive

With LG ThinQ app, the air conditioner turns on automatically as you get close, from 250 m up to 50 km away—pre-cooling in hot weather.²⁾

Image illustrating a feature that automatically activates the air conditioner as you approach home.

Gold Fin

Advanced long lasting performance​

With advanced anti-corrosion technology, it protects against damage for powerful, long-lasting cooling.​³⁾

Auto Cleaning

An internal clean that’s automatic

Automatically dries internal moisture inside the air conditioner to maintain a clean.⁴⁾

LG ThinQ™

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™ app

The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.⁶⁾

A men using the LG ThinQ app on a smartphone to control a smart air conditioner, adjusting temperature and humidity.

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

 

1)JETCOOL

-The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

 

2)Pre-Cool 

-This function can be used through LG ThinQ only. 

-In order to register home appliances with LG ThinQ, a wireless Internet connection is required. 

-In order to use the ThinQ function, users must first install the ‘LG ThinQ’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the application's help section. 

-The LG ThinQ may have limitations in certain user functions or may not work on some smartphones, so check the minimum specifications before using (Android OS 9.0 or higher, iOS 15.0 or higher). 

-Upon initial use of the Pre Cool feature, the customer's home location must be set in Google Maps through LG ThinQ. 

-The operating distance range of Pre Cool is a 250m to 50km radius surrounding the customer's home location, and can be configured through LG ThinQ.

  

3)Gold Fin

-It may very depending on usage environment.

-Image above is illustration purposes only.

-According to internal salt spray testing, the Gold Fin corrosion protection level is 3 times better than that of regular fins. (rating Number is 9.8 or higher after 1500 hours testing)

 

4)Auto Cleaning

-When the product is turned off, the Auto Cleaning function is automatically activated. 

-During Auto Cleaning, the product operates in fan mode for a certain period of time to help remove residual moisture from the heat exchanger. 

-Auto Cleaning is activated when the product is turned off.  

-The drying conditions inside the appliance may vary depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.

-Auto Cleaning is activated upon product shipment and can be used without additional settings.

 

5)7-Year warranty on the compressor

-The 7-year warranty on the compressor may vary by product and country. Please check before purchasing.

 

6)LG ThinQ

-The air conditioner is Wi-Fi-enabled and requires product registration through the LG ThinQ app.

-LG ThinQ app functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

-To register your air conditioner on the LG ThinQ app and optimize functionality, ensure the air conditioner is connected to the Wi-Fi at home.

-To utilize the LG ThinQ function, it is necessary to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and establish a connection to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed instructions.

-Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones and some functions may vary depending on the product and country.

FAQs

Q.

What is the key benefit of the LG Non-Inverter air conditioner?

A.

A key benefit of an LG non-inverter air conditioner is its lower upfront cost, making the initial purchase more budget-friendly. It operates with a constant-speed compressor that turns off once the desired temperature is reached and restarts when the temperature rises.

Q.

How many BTUs do I need based on my room size?

A.

In an extreme climate, selecting the correct cooling capacity is essential for reliable and comfortable performance. As a general guideline, 800–1,000 BTUs per m² is recommended for most residential spaces. Rooms with strong sunlight, multiple occupants, or heat-generating devices may require additional capacity. For a 20 m² room, an 18,000 BTU (1.5 Ton) unit is recommended to ensure consistent cooling in high temperatures. 

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

For clean air and strong performance, regular filter cleaning is recommended, ideally every two weeks. Wash the pre-filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the pre-filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean optional filters (Ultrafine dust filter, Fine dust filter, etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, not with water. You can use Auto Cleaning¹⁾ for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the air conditioner interior when you turn it off.²⁾

Q.

How can I control my LG air conditioner without a remote control?

A.

If your LG air conditioner supports the LG ThinQ™ app, you can control it using your smartphone. Simply download the app from Google Play or the App Store and connect it to your air conditioner. To access all features, please make sure you are using the latest version of the app.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions of an LG wall-mounted air conditioner indoor unit (1032 × 325 × 227 mm) and outdoor unit (860 × 649 × 310 mm).

Key Spec

  • ENERGY SAVING - Energy Grade

    D

All Spec

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096624685

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-10

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    LK182C0.SK0

  • Product Type & Model Name

    On-off / LK182C0.SK0

CONVENIENCE

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • Auto Restart

    N/A

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • Fan Mode

    N/A

  • Forced Switch Operation

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer+

    N/A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    N/A

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COOLING

  • AI Air

    N/A

  • Comfort Air

    N/A

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    D

  • AI kW Manager

    N/A

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • Radar Sensor

    N/A

FILTER

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5330 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1504

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    1032x325x227

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.5

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    860x649x310

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    40.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    On/Off

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    N/A

  • UV Nano

    N/A

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    LK182C0.UK0

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

What people are saying

1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the LG ThinQ™ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.

2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.

The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.

The function may be changed without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.

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