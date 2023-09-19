We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air conditioner LO242C0 - Split 22800 BTU, cooling only, 4-way air distribution, white color with gold fins, dust and bacteria filter, energy-efficient inverter by LG Saudi Arabia.
Just One Click to a Cooler Room with Turbo Cooling
The air conditioner is operating on the wall.
Evenly Spread Out the Comfort Air across Your Room
The air conditioner is operating on the wall in the living room with big window on the left and cool air from the air conditioner is spreading out.
*It may vary depending on usage environment.
*Image above is illustration purposes only.
*According to internal salt spray test, the Gold Fin corrosion protection level(rating number) is 9.5 or higher (surface defect area is less than 0.05% of total area) after 500 hours testing.
Smart Operation
Smart Operation Knows Your Needs
With just the press of the mode button on the remote control, you can experience automatic cooling, heating, and fan modes that adjust to the actual room temperature.
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Energy Grade
-
D
All Spec
-
Dehumidification
-
Yes
-
Energy Grade
-
D
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
1100 x 333 x 222
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
14
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
978 x 803 x 421
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
48.5
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
-
230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R410a
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
-
55 / 52 / 49 / 47 / 44
