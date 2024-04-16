Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view

Stay cool & comfortable

An air conditioner blowing strong wind

Power mode

Continuously powerful cooling

Wind flowing through Dual Vane

Dual Vane

Feel the comfort wind anywhere

Setting up an air conditioner using ThinQ

AI-pre cool

Go home and enjoy the coolness

ThinQ app notifies you when to clean the filter

Air filter cleaning alert

Knowing the right time to care

Power Mode

Non-Stop high performance cooling


Thanks to the Power Mode1) with auto swing, you can enjoy cooling performance without time limitations, at temperatures as low as 16℃.



Icon marked with 16 degrees

Temperatures as low as 16℃

Expression of wind swinging up and down

Auto swing to expand the air flow

infinity icon

Non stop operation power mode

Dual Vane

More wind goes farther


With a range of up to 21m, the new Dual Vane2) cools 14% faster than single vane, with heating also 51% faster.




Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™


 

LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ that works even at 65℃ with the 10-year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time




10-Year Warranty


With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer


Anti Dust Gold Fin™ 2)

Advanced long lasting performance


Enjoy long lasting performance with corrosion-preventive gold coating and upgraded fin technology verified from TUV



*It may vary depending on usage environment.

AI-Pre Cool4)

 

Come home, to a cool house

 

Use the LG ThinQ app to turn on the air conditioner before you arrive home, creating a cool and welcoming environment






Air Filter Cleaning Alert5)

 

Smart filter management

 

The LG ThinQ app sends an automatic alert after 300 hours of use, helping maintain filter performance over time.





Good work goes unnoticed


Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.




*According to LG internal testing, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner(V10API) is less than 19dBA. Making less noise than LG non-inverter air conditioner (S3-CO9TZCAA)

Deep Sleep

Press a button, get a good night’s sleep


Deep Sleep mode automatically adjusts air temperature, flow and direction for a comfortable, natural night's sleep.




*This function can be switched on or off via remote control or with ThinQ.

*Once switched on, this function will continue to operate until deactivated by the customer.

An LG air conditioner is hanging at the top center of the image. Beneath it are two images, one image shows a hot beach scene and the other shows a snowy mountain scene. Air blows out of the air conditioner with cool blue air on the beach scene and warm red air across the snowy scene.


Fast, powerful cooling and heating


Stay comfortable all year long, even in extreme climate, with our DUAL Inverter Compressor.


'Disclaimer

 

1)Power Mode

-This function can be turned on or off via remote control or ThinQ.

-Once switched on, this function continues to operate until the customer deactivates it.

-TÜV Rheinland Korea confirm that the Power mode of LG air conditioners provides higher cooling speed performance than Jet mode, based on test results in Report No. KR24FS1L 001, which provided a comparison of cooling speeds between the two operation modes of the air conditioner.

Test date: 2024.02.06 ~ 2024.02.07

Location of test: LG air conditioner test chamber

Test institution: TÜV Rheinland

Test model: S4NQ18K23BC, S4UQ18K23BC (Power mode) / S4NQ18K23BB, S4UQ18K23BB (Jet mode)

Test environment: 64.8㎥ (6.0m x 4.5m x 2.4m) / Indoor DB (33 ± 0.3)°C, RH (60 ± 5)% / outdoor DB(35 ± 0.3)°C, RH(60 ± 5)%

Test method: After 2 hours of operation, cooling speed is measured by comparing the temperatures reached in Power mode and Jet mode, respectively.

Test result: Power, the cooling mode of the S4NQ18K23BC and S4UQ18K23BC models, has been verified by TÜV to provide 45% faster cooling performance than Jet mode of the S4NQ18K23BB and S4UQ18K23BB models.

-Depending on installation and usage environment, product performance may vary.

-Excessive cooling operation may increase power usage.

 

2)Dual Vane

-Test date: 2020.02 Testing the Cooling mode of an LG air conditioner in a test chamber measures the maximum distance reached by airflow of more than 0.25m/s speed from the product at an installation height of 1.8m, using a wind speed probe at a height range of 0.1 to 1.7m, measured in 0.2m increments. 

Test model: S3-W18KL33A (Single Vane/Dual Vane)

Test result: Dual Vane can project wind to a distance of up to 21m, which is 23% further than the Single Vane equivalent.

-Test date: 2020.02 LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 27.4㎡/65.7㎥, fan speed high, Indoor DB(33±0.3)℃/ RH(60±5)%, Outdoor DB(35±0.3)℃/ RH(50±5)% 26℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB(12±0.3)℃/ RH(60±5)%, Outdoor DB(7±0.3)℃/ RH(87±5)% 23℃ setting on heating mode, measured the time took reduce 7℃(for Cooling) rise 7℃(for heating), from the initial average room temperature.   

Test model: S3-W18KL33A(Dual Vane/Single Vane)

Test result: The SK Dual Vane has up to 14% faster in cooling mode, 51% faster in heating mode then SK Single vane model base on test condition.

Test result: The SK platform Dual Vane has up to 14% faster in cooling mode, 51% faster in heating mode then SK platform Single vane model base on test condition

-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

 

3)Anti-Dust Gold Fin™

-TUV has verified that the cooling performance of the Anti-Dust Gold Fin improved by 42% compared to conventional models after 4 years of use.

-Test date: 2021.01 LG air conditioner testing chamber, TUV Observed test

-Test model: I23TTB(S4-Q18K232C) 14FPI Wide Louver(Anti-Dust Gold Fin), I23TTB 18 FPI Louver(Conventional)

-Test conditions: T3 conditions, Indoor DB(29±0.3)℃/ WB(19±0.3), Outdoor DB(46±0.3)℃/ WB(24±0.3)℃/ 22℃ setting on cooling mode

-Applicant’s test method with referenced to ISO 5151: 2017, Cl.5.1

Conducted a performance comparison after blocking the condenser, considering the dust accumulation over a usage period of 4 years.

-TUV Test Report : KR21SLNY-001

-Depending on installation and usage environment, product performance may vary.

 

4)AI-Pre Cool

-This function can be used through LG ThinQ only. 

-In order to register home appliances with LG ThinQ, a wireless Internet connection is required. 

-In order to use the ThinQ function, users must first install the ‘LG ThinQ’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the application's help section. 

-The LG ThinQ may have limitations in certain user functions or may not work on some smartphones, so check the minimum specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).

-Upon initial use of the AI-Pre Cool feature, the customer's home location must be set in Google Maps through LG ThinQ. 

-The operating distance range of AI-Pre Cool is a 250m to 2km radius surrounding the customer's home location, and can be configured through LG ThinQ.

 

5)Air Filter Cleaning Alert

-The initial setting is on when the product is shipped.

-This function can only be used through LG ThinQ.

-In order to register home appliances within the LG ThinQ app, a wireless Internet connection is required.

-To use the ThinQ function, users must first install the LG ThinQ app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the help section within the application.

-The LG ThinQ app may have certain functional limitations or may not work on some smartphones, so please check the minimum specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).

-Filter management time can be reset through LG ThinQ.

-Actual usage time and cumulative alarm time may differ depending on usage conditions and the environment, such as power outages.

All Spec

What people are saying

