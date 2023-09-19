About Cookies on This Site

LG Spilt Air Conditioner 18000 BTU, cool only, Gold UV inverter, Rating (B), UV Nano, Ionizer plasmaster, Pre filter & allgery filter, 4 way, WIFI, Gold Fin, 50/60 HZ

NG182C4

LG Spilt Air Conditioner 18000 BTU, cool only, Gold UV inverter, Rating (B), UV Nano, Ionizer plasmaster, Pre filter & allgery filter, 4 way, WIFI, Gold Fin, 50/60 HZ

NG182C4 - Front

CARBON TRUST (UK)

The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified by the CarbonTrust
A video shows the front view of the air conditioner installed on a wall. The front of the machine is see through and it turns on to show the inner workings. The fans are highlighted blue to show the UV LED light that removes bacteria. Air blows out of the machine. The UVnano logo is in the bottom right corner.
UVnano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.
Energy Saving
Dual Inverter

Energy Saving & fast cooling

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor. Thanks to the Dual Inverter compressor, air is expelled farther and faster.
Smart ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Smart ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Easily Control an air conditioner's functions. Monitor operational status of a product at anytime and from anywhere.
Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™

Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™

LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ that works even at 65℃ With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.
a_play/pause button on the bottom indicates this is a video. A woman stretches back smiling on a couch. An LG air conditioner on the wall above her blows out air. Bubbles with plus and minus signs move through the air due to the Plastmaster Ionizer. There is a circle with a magnified view of the plus minus ion bubbles surrounding bacteria and deoderizing it. The Plasmaster Ionizer logo can be seen in the corner of the image.

Plasmaster™Ionizer++

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99.9% of adhering bacteria.
The gold coated machinery is shown in the background against a dusty desert landscape. There is a circle showing a magnified view of the anti-dust gold fin. There are two arrows, one pointing verticle and one perpendicular on the fin showing how it moves.
Anti-Dust Gold Fin™

Advanced Long Lasting Performance

Enjoy long lasting performance with anti-corrosive gold coating and upgraded fin technology verified from TUV.

*It may vary depending on usage environment.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range

10 Year Warranty

Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate(US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)
Low Noise 3

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.
Precise temperature control3

Precise temperature control

The Compressor speed of LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ is constantly adjusted and varied to maintain the desired temperature with minimal fluctuation.
Simple and Modern Design with Hidden display3

Simple and Modern Design with Hidden display

LG air conditioner‘s slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter. Moreover large hidden display is perfect for checking your energy display conveniently.

Comfort Sleep

One button adjusts “Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic” automatically.

Dual Protection Filter

The Dual Protection Filter captures large dust particles.

Auto Cleaning

The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

4Way Swing

LG air conditioners deliver cool air to every corner of your room quickly and efficiently.

 

 

 

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
18000 BTU
DIMENSION (W x H x D)(MM)
998 × 345 × 210
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
UVnano™
ADDITIONAL BENIFIT
5 step Total Aircare system

Key Spec

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

6887

All Spec

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

6887

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

998 x 345 x 210

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

11.3

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

870 x 650 x 330

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

43

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

230, 60

Refrigerant Type

R410a

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 45 / 42 / 38 / 29

