Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support


CARBON TRUST (UK)


 

The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified by the CarbonTrust.

 

 

Energy Saving

Dual Inverter

Energy Saving & fast cooling


Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor. Thanks to the Dual Inverter compressor, air is expelled farther and faster.
Smart ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Smart ThinQ (Wi-Fi)


Easily Control an air conditioner's functions. Monitor operational status of a product at anytime and from anywhere.
Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™

Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™


LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ that works even at 65℃ With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.
a_play/pause button on the bottom indicates this is a video. A woman stretches back smiling on a couch

Plasmaster™Ionizer

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria


Removes 99.9% of adhering bacteria.
The gold coated machinery is shown in the background against a dusty desert landscape. There is a circle showing a magnified view of the anti-dust gold fin. There are two arrows, one pointing verticle and one perpendicular on the fin showing how it moves.

Anti-Dust Gold Fin™

Advanced Long Lasting Performance


Enjoy long lasting performance with anti-corrosive gold coating and upgraded fin technology verified from TUV.

*It may vary depending on usage environment.

Dual Inverter Compressor™


A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range

10 Year Warranty


Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle

TUV Rheinland


TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate(US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)
Low Noise

Low Noise


LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.
Precise temperature control

Precise temperature control


The Compressor speed of LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ is constantly adjusted and varied to maintain the desired temperature with minimal fluctuation.
Simple and Modern Design with Hidden display

Simple and Modern Design with Hidden display


LG air conditioner‘s slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter. Moreover large hidden display is perfect for checking your energy display conveniently.

Comfort Sleep


One button adjusts “Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic” automatically.


Gold Fin™


The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

Auto Cleaning


The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

 

 

                       4Way Swing


LG air conditioners deliver cool air to every corner of your room quickly and efficiently.

 

 

              Dual Protection Filter


The Dual Protection Filter captures large dust particles.

 

 

What people are saying

Need help?


We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us