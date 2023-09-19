About Cookies on This Site

Best Solution for Energy Saving and Fast Cooling

See More

Discover Dual Inverter

Featured Products

Energy Saving & Fast Cooling

 

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor’s speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor.

Tropical-Dual-Inverter-Compressor_D_V1

Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™

LG’s Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ that works even at 65℃ With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range

10 Year Warranty

Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle

