Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

InstaView Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
InstaView Door-in-Door™
InstaView Door-in-Door™

Easy Access to your Favorites

The innovative transparent window on the InstaView Door-in-Door™ enables you to check on the items stored inside without opening the door by simple two knocks.
Easy to find and access to your favorites!

Less Cold Air Loss up to 41%

Because LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ allows you to see inside without opening the door, you can reduce cold air loss. See inside without losing your cool!

*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX3194ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.
Hygiene FRESH TM
Hygiene Fresh TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
ENERGY SAVINGS with Inverter Linear Compressor

ENERGY SAVINGS with Inverter Linear Compressor

LG's unique Inverter Linear Compressor uses a linear piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive. This generates less internal friction, resulting in up to 32% lower energy consumption. LG's Inverter Linear Compressor is also backed by a 10-year warranty.
Utility Box

Utility Box

The optimal space for smaller items such as deli, and cheese in the proper temperature.
Smart ThinQ™

Smart ThinQ™

With LG Smart ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control Express Freeze, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.
Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.

What people are saying