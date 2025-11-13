We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Multi Air Flow | color Silver
15 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Multi Air Flow | color Silver
Total No Frost
Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost
Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.
Fruits in plastic boxes, half is frozen, the other half is not.
Multi Air Flow
Ideal temperatures everywhere
Wide Space
Roomy enough for foodies and families
A large internal capacity lets you store many different foods at once, helping you worry less about running out of fridge space.
Fresh Switch
Store various foods at appropriate temperatures
Using a simple control function, you can easily adjust settings for fruits, vegetables, meat and fish to maintain the freshness of your food.
*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
All Spec
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Recommended Product