27.2 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | Large Capacity + LG Soundbar for TV 2.1 channel S40T

PTLM334BB.S40T

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Linear Cooling
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

LM334BBSLF

27.2 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | Large Capacity

S40T

LG Soundbar for TV 2.1 channel S40T
Even Cooling in Any Time

Even Cooling in Any Time

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LGE model B606S and B607S, according to LG internal test method.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LM334BBSLF
Storage Volume Total (L)
787
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1787 x 918
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
LINEAR Cooling
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

914 x 1787 x 918

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Multi Door

CAPACITY

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

246

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

508

Storage Volume Total (L)

787

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

873

Depth without handle (mm)

918

Packing Weight (kg)

151

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

914 x 1787 x 918

Product Weight (kg)

141

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Plumbing

No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Prime Silver

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Extra Space

No

Shelf_Folding

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

