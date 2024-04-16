We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ | Smart Inverter Compressor + 25 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
-
1Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ | Smart Inverter Compressor
-
25 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1850 x 673
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
-
Option
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Larder & Freezer
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Option
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Yes (LED, UPPER)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
89
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1850 x 673
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
82
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Panel Touch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
540 x 294 x 417
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
8.54
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
11.15
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
-
1000
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
White
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Type
-
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Auto Reheat
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Melt
-
3
-
Proof
-
2
-
Soften
-
3
-
Warm
-
2
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Side Swing
-
Outcase Color
-
White
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1000
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
292
What people are saying
