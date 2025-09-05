Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
6.9 Cu.Ft | Top Freezer | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Compressor + 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care

LTT7CBBSI.RH10V9P
Key Features

  • Larger Capacity with Same Exterior Size
  • Moist Balance Crisper™
  • Big Vegetable Box
  • Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Antibacterial Cycle
  • Sensor Dry
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front

LTT7CBBSI

6.9 Cu.Ft | Top Freezer | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Compressor

RH10V9PV2W

RH10V9PV2W

10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care

3 Reasons to buy

Reasons to buy

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Print

Key Spec

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Door-in-Door

No

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

One Door

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

FEATURES

Door-in-Door

No

Print

Key Spec

Body Color

Platinum

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Quick Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wool

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi)

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

3-19 hrs

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Platinum

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Type

Dryer

