We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.9 Cu.Ft | Top Freezer | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Compressor + 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care
3 Reasons to buy
Reasons to buy
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
- 6.9 Cu.Ft | Top Freezer | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Compressor
- 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care
Key Spec
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Door-in-Door
No
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
One Door
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
LED
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
LED
FEATURES
Door-in-Door
No
Key Spec
Body Color
Platinum
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
All Spec
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Bedding Refresh
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Quick Dry
Yes
Sportswear
Yes
Towels
Yes
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi)
Child Lock
Yes
Condenser Care
Yes
Delay End
3-19 hrs
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Platinum
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
Yes
Display Type
LED
FEATURES
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Type
Dryer
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.