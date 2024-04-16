Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector

LS32HVDMLV.A9NL

26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector

Bundel model
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Vacuum Cleaner A9N Lite

A9N-LITE

AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector
Front View

LS32HVDMLV

26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.

InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside


Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

The head of the vacuum cleaner is quickly sucking up dust on the carpet showing strong suction capability.

AEROScience™

Powerful Suction for
a More Complete Clean


Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.

SUMMARY

Print
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

All Spec

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

Cleaning Brush

No

NOZZLES

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Bedding Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Multi-angle Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.7

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087076394

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

50

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

11

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

6

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

11

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.2

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

207

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

516

Storage Volume Total (L)

756

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

150

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

140

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes (Door-in-Door)

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Egg Tray

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Bundel model

LS32HVDMLV.A9NL

26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector