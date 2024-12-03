Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

LS32HVDMLV.HU710PB

26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

LS32HVDMLV.HU710PB

26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

(0)
Bundle Image
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View

LS32HVDMLV

26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
-45 degree side view

HU710PB

LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

LG CineBeam Q logo.


Quality cinema life in Q

Side view of HU710PB.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.2

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

207

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

516

Storage Volume Total (L)

756

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

150

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

140

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes (Door-in-Door)

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Egg Tray

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

500

Type

3Ch Laser<br>(R, G, B)

Contrast Ratio

450,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment<br>(4/9/15 Point Warping)

Output

3W Mono

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

Fixed

Lens Shift

Lens Shift

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Remote Control - Motion

Ready

Remote Control - Normal

Yes

Warranty Card

Depends on region

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

500

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

450,000:1

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Silver

Kensington Lock

Yes

Local Key

One Key

FEATURES

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Auto Keystone

O (Auto Screen Adjustment)

Background Image

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Yes

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Yes

Color Management System (Expert control)

Yes

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Yes

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Yes

Contents Suggestion

Yes

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Yes

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Yes

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Yes

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Yes

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

Yes (On / Off)

FILMMAKER mode

Yes

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Yes

HDCP

HDCP2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

Yes (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

Yes

HDR

HDR10, HLG

HDR Tone Mapping

Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

Yes

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Yes

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

Yes

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Yes

Premium CP

Yes

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Real Cinema

Yes (up to 4096x2160)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Self Diagnosis

Yes

Setting Guide

Yes (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

Yes

Store Mode

Yes

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

Yes (4K)

TruMotion

Yes (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

Yes (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Yes

Voice Recognition - Buit-in

LG ThinQ

White balance setting (Expert control)

Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

HDMI

1

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

USB Type-C

Yes

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

Lens Shift

LIGHT SOURCE

Type

3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25 dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

27 dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29 dB(A)↓

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Supply

Adapter 65W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

50" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

80"@2.13m
100"@2.66m

Throw Ratio

1.2

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Motorized, Auto

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

80 x 135 x 135

SOUND

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

Yes (Pass Through)

Output

3W Mono

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.49kg

