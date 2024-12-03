We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
-
LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
-
7.3
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
18.2
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
33
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
207
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
516
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
756
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
798
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
913
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
150
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 913
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
140
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Internal
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matte Black PCM
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Egg Tray
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
500
-
Type
-
3Ch Laser<br>(R, G, B)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
450,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment<br>(4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
-
3W Mono
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Lens Shift
-
Lens Shift
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Yes
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
Ready
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Depends on region
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
-
450,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
-
Silver
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Local Key
-
One Key
FEATURES
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Auto Keystone
-
O (Auto Screen Adjustment)
-
Background Image
-
Yes
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
Yes
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
Yes (On / Off)
-
FILMMAKER mode
-
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
-
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Image Flip
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
Yes
-
Premium CP
-
Yes
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Real Cinema
-
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Setting Guide
-
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
Yes
-
Store Mode
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
Yes (4K)
-
TruMotion
-
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
-
Yes (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
Yes
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
-
LG ThinQ
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
-
1
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
-
Lens Shift
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
-
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
25 dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27 dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29 dB(A)↓
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 65W
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
-
50" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
80"@2.13m
100"@2.66m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.2
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Motorized, Auto
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
-
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
80 x 135 x 135
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
Yes (Pass Through)
-
Output
-
3W Mono
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
1.49kg
