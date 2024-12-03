Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
25.5 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG XBOOM RNC7

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

25.5 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG XBOOM RNC7

PTLS32HVDM.RNC7

25.5 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG XBOOM RNC7

()
  • Bundle Images
  • First model fornt view
  • Second model front view
Bundle Images
First model fornt view
Second model front view

Key Features

  • Knock Twice & See Inside
  • Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day
  • Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
  • Bass Blast+
  • Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting
  • DJ Function
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View

LS32HVDMLV

25.5 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
RNC7

RNC7

LG XBOOM RNC7
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

A low angle view of the left side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple.
LG XBOOM RNC7

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Super Bass Boost, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.

SUMMARY

Print
Storage Volume Total (L)
756
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 913
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Door Cooling+
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.2

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

207

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

516

Storage Volume Total (L)

756

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

150

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

140

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes (Door-in-Door)

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Egg Tray

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

Special EQ

(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Convenience

Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Functions

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync

File Format

(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Speaker

System - 3Way 5Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Mid Unit - 3"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer) - 8Ω / 4Ω / 6Ω

Connections

USB (2 input)
Optical input
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Power Supply

Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz

Dimension:(W x H x D) mm

Main: 330 x 785 x 344mm

Net Weight: (Kg)

Net: 16Kg

Gross Weight: (Kg)

Gross: 19Kg

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 