About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

8.2 Cu.Ft, Built-In Refrigerator, Multi Air Flow, White color

8.2 Cu.Ft, Built-In Refrigerator, Multi Air Flow, White color

GTFN256SDSP
Front view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer. GTFN256SDSP.AVWGNGH
Front open view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Front Top open view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Front Bottom open view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Overall interior view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Right side view with top door open
Inside detail view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Airflow detail view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Airflow detail view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer with Top perspective view.
Airflow detail view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable open drawer.
Left side view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Right side view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Side view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Back view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Saso energy label
Front view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer. GTFN256SDSP.AVWGNGH
Front open view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Front Top open view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Front Bottom open view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Overall interior view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Right side view with top door open
Inside detail view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Airflow detail view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Airflow detail view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer with Top perspective view.
Airflow detail view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable open drawer.
Left side view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Right side view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Side view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Back view of 233L Built-in Bottom Freezer White with Total no frost and Fresh vegetable drawer.
Saso energy label

Key Features

  • Total no frost
  • Fresh vegetable drawer
  • Metal fresh
A view of LG bottom freezer refrigerator in the kitchen.

What's to love about LG fridge freezers?

LG built-in bottom freezer refrigerator in modern kitchen.

Minimal built-in design

Sleek minimal details elevate kitchen aesthetics

Close-up view of fresh vegetable drawer.

Fresh vegetable drawer

Keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer

Fruits half frozen half defrosted with total no frost icon.

Total no frost

Frost-free and fresh

Close-up view of metal fresh.

Metal fresh

Metallic back wall with premium touch

Sleek design

Flawless kitchen aesthetic

Sliding door panels with matching materials add the finishing touch to your modern kitchen interior.

Reversible door

Door flexibility to fit your space

The reversible door gives you freedom to adjust which direction the door opens to suit your layout preferences.

Touch display

Touch display for easy control

The LED touch display and intuitive interface give you easy operation.

Fresh vegetable drawer

Long-lasting produce

The fresh vegetable drawer preserves the freshness and taste of fruits and vegetables.

Total No Frost

Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost

Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.

berries half defrosted, half frozen with total no frost icon.

Sliding tray

Easy accessibility with the sliding tray

The sliding tray stores your favorite freezer food for quick and easy access.

Metal Fresh

Elevate your kitchen with understated luxury

Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance with a set of premium metallic finishes.

Built-in bottom freezer Installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in freezer fits into your space, including a guide to measuring and other criteria to heed.

*This video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.

Parts and accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Plastic bracket icon

Plastic bracket

Screw for plastic bracket icon

Screw for plastic bracket

Screw(furniture) icon

Screw(furniture)

Screw for door guide (metric) icon

Screw for door guide (metric)

Side cover gasket icon

Side cover gasket

Door rail icon

Door rail

Door rail cover icon

Door rail cover

Door guide icon

Door guide

Mid. Hinge side bracket icon

Mid. Hinge side bracket

Screw for mid. Hinge side bracket(furniture) icon

Screw for mid. Hinge side bracket(furniture)

Screw for mid. Hinge side bracket(metric) icon

Screw for mid. Hinge side bracket(metric)

1. Installatacion precautions

The fridge and cabinet dooacrs should open to a 90-degree angle. Make sure there is a 40 mm gap for ventilation between the wall and installation cabinet.

Image of installation precautions.

2. Secure installation

To keep the refrigerator in place, make sure to securely install it using the side cover gasket, plastic top bracket, furniture screws, and plastic bracket screws.

Image of refrigeration placemenet.
Plastic bracket icon

Plastic bracket

Side cover gasket icon

Side cover gasket

Screw for plasic bracket icon

Screw for plasic bracket

Screw(furniture) icon

Screw(furniture)

3. Securing refrigerator door to cabinet panel

Secure the refrigerator door to the cabinet panel at four different points. Temporarily attach the door guide with a screw, attach a door rail with two furniture screws, remove the door guide, and fasten the third door rail screw. Then, cover the screw holes with a door rail cover.

Image of how to secure refrigerator's door.
Door guide icon

Door guide

Door rail icon

Door rail

Door rail cover icon

Door rail cover

Screw(furniture) icon

Screw(furniture)

Screw for door guide (metric) icon

Screw for door guide (metric)

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

User guide

You may also like

Complete your kitchen with the full Built-in experience.

Oven PLP link
Oven
LG Hood installed.
Hood
LG Dishwasher installed.
Dishwasher
LG Microwave oven installed.
Microwave oven

*The images and videos shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

saso energy label
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.