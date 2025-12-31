We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.2 Cu.Ft, Built-In Refrigerator, Multi Air Flow, White color
GTFN256SDSP
Key Features
- Total no frost
- Fresh vegetable drawer
- Metal fresh
What's to love about LG fridge freezers?
Minimal built-in design
Sleek minimal details elevate kitchen aesthetics
Fresh vegetable drawer
Keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer
Total no frost
Frost-free and fresh
Metal fresh
Metallic back wall with premium touch
Sleek design
Flawless kitchen aesthetic
Sliding door panels with matching materials add the finishing touch to your modern kitchen interior.
Fresh vegetable drawer
Long-lasting produce
The fresh vegetable drawer preserves the freshness and taste of fruits and vegetables.
Total No Frost
Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost
Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.
berries half defrosted, half frozen with total no frost icon.
Sliding tray
Easy accessibility with the sliding tray
The sliding tray stores your favorite freezer food for quick and easy access.
Metal Fresh
Elevate your kitchen with understated luxury
Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance with a set of premium metallic finishes.
Built-in bottom freezer Installation guide
Click for further details on how the built-in freezer fits into your space, including a guide to measuring and other criteria to heed.
*This video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.
Parts and accessories
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
1. Installatacion precautions
The fridge and cabinet dooacrs should open to a 90-degree angle. Make sure there is a 40 mm gap for ventilation between the wall and installation cabinet.
2. Secure installation
To keep the refrigerator in place, make sure to securely install it using the side cover gasket, plastic top bracket, furniture screws, and plastic bracket screws.
3. Securing refrigerator door to cabinet panel
Secure the refrigerator door to the cabinet panel at four different points. Temporarily attach the door guide with a screw, attach a door rail with two furniture screws, remove the door guide, and fasten the third door rail screw. Then, cover the screw holes with a door rail cover.
*The images and videos shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
All Spec
