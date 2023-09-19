About Cookies on This Site

LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 471L

LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 471L

LT17CBBSIN

LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 471L

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Fast & Even Cooling
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG’s intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span
LED Panel Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.
Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.
What people are saying

