16.2 Cu. Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Silver, Multi Air Flow, Energy Saving
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Save Defrosting Time
meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.
*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
3.1
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
12.7
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
13
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
87
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
361
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
461
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
625
-
Depth without handle (mm)
725
-
Packing Weight (kg)
77
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
-
Product Weight (kg)
70
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Deodorizer
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
10 Eggs
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
