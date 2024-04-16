Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19.6 Cu.Ft | Top Freezer | Smart Inverter Compressor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LT20CBBVIN

Front view
An LG Top Freezer is shown in a kitchen with doors open. A blue highlighting square in the center of the fridge

Large Capacity in Compact size

Enjoy 20 cubic feet of space for your groceries inside a fridge that doesn't crowd your kitchen
An image of the Smart Inverter Compressor can be seen through the door of a fridge in a kitchen. A blue vapor cycles through the fridge to indicate cooling.

Great Light

The Smart Inverter CompressorTM cools as efficiently as possible to reduce energy usage up to 36%.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP). The result may vary in actual usage.

A woman and dog sleep on a couch near the fridge.

Always Quietly Working

The Smart Inverter CompressorTM reduces noise by 20% so your refrigerator is as quiet as a library.

*LGE internal test result using the LGE Internal test method comparing noise levels of LG's Smart Inverter Compressor model, GA-B459CLWL(2020), to LG’s Reciprocating Compressor model, GBB530NSQWB(2013). The result may vary in actual usage.

The fridge is in a kitchen with a right opening door. Next to the fridge is a small circle with an image of the same fridge with a left opening door to indicate a reversible door.

A Customizable Door To Suit Your Needs

The reversible door allows you to customize your refrigerator to fit the space in your room

*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are shown filled with produce. A magnified circle shows the Humidity Control lever on the top of the drawer close up with arrows to indicate it can be changed.

Crisp Fruits and Veggies Everyday

Two humidity-crisper drawers keep your fruits and
veggies crisper, longer.
An LG Top Freezer is shown with the bottom door open. The fridge is full of produce and the cooling system is shown releasing cooling air that circulates from the top to the bottom of the fridge.

Even Cooling From Top to Bottom

With the Total No Frost system, food is kept fresher, longer. Save energy and prevent frost.

*Cooling speed of bottled water : Time taken to cool down the water bottle from 30℃ to 7℃ in refrigerator door baskets. Tested by SLG (SLG : Certificated by a Germany’s testing laboratory “SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH)

SASO Label

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

