LG Medical Sector Store Healthcare Offers
Join us today!
Choose the store that matches your sector to access exclusive offers!
How to sign-up
Sign up & get your email verified
If you would like to join this program, please visit us at https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/contact-us/
FAQs
Q1. Who is eligible to access the Medical sector store?
Only authorized Medical sector personnel are eligible to participate in this program.
Q2. How do I enrol in the Medical sector store?
To inquire about joining the program, please contact your HR department if your workplace has joined to Medical sector store.
Q3. Is an LG account necessary to access the Medical sector store?
Yes, you must have an LG account for verification to access Medical sector store benefits.
Q4. What products are available through the Medical sector store?
Medical sector store offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of LG products listed on LG.com.
Q5. What payment methods are accepted in Medical sector store?
Medical sector store accepts various payment methods, including major credit/debit cards and Tamara.
Q6. Are there any return or exchange policies for purchases made through Medical sector store?
Yes, purchases made through the partner shop follow the same return and exchange policies as those on LG.com. Please refer to our Return Policy page for detailed information.
Q7. Can I cancel or modify my order after it has been placed?
You may cancel or modify your order before it has been processed for shipping. Please contact customer support immediately if you wish to make changes.