LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W + LG XBOOM Go XG8T

XL9T.XG8T

front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view with all lighting on. On the Pixel Art Display panel, it shows the sound eq.

XL9T

LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W

XG8T

LG XBOOM Go XG8T
LG XBOOM XL9T is placed on the surface with diagonal view. Multi-color lighting on, and the display shows the word "XBOOM". Behind the speaker, shillouette of people enjoying party.


Sounds bold Play out loud

LG XBOOM XL9T will give you a super bass and lots of fun features. All you have to do is turn up the music at full volume.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.



Play, light and boost.

Light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go XG8T.

All Spec

ACCESSORY

AC Adaptor

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Security lock

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Carton Box

987 x 523 x 479 mm

Speaker

404 x 916 x 428 mm

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.2ch (2Way)

Output Power

1,000W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

150 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

8" x 2

Tweeter Unit Size

3" x  2

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

32.2 kg

Net Weight

27.5 kg

All Spec

What people are saying

