LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP3

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP3

GP3

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP3

A front view of GP3
All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS:X

Yes

SBC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Yes

USB

Yes

USB Type-C (charging)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Display Type

LED Indicator (BT, Power, Battery, EQ, Mode)

Multipoint

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Voice Command via Smartphone (Google Assistant, Siri)

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Gross Weight - Packaging

3.1 lbs

Net Weight - Speaker

2.3 lbs

Packaging Size (WxHxD)

18.3" x 15.7" x 10.9"

Size - Speaker (WxHxD)

13" x 3.3" x 3.7"

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

USB Type-C Cable

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

POWER

Power-on mode (Charging status)

7.5 W

Standby Mode

0.5W

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY

Battery Capacity

7.2V, 2600mAh

Battery Charging Time

3.5 hr

Battery Life

6 hours

Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

SOUND MODES

Cinema

Yes

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

SPEAKERS

Channel

2.0ch

Passive Radiator

Yes

Total Output Power

10W

Woofer Unit

1.75" x 2

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

195174016510

What people are saying