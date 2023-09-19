We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP3
All Spec
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
USB Type-C (charging)
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED Indicator (BT, Power, Battery, EQ, Mode)
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Voice Command via Smartphone (Google Assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight - Packaging
-
3.1 lbs
-
Net Weight - Speaker
-
2.3 lbs
-
Packaging Size (WxHxD)
-
18.3" x 15.7" x 10.9"
-
Size - Speaker (WxHxD)
-
13" x 3.3" x 3.7"
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
USB Type-C Cable
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Power-on mode (Charging status)
-
7.5 W
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W
-
Battery Capacity
-
7.2V, 2600mAh
-
Battery Charging Time
-
3.5 hr
-
Battery Life
-
6 hours
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-Ion
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
Total Output Power
-
10W
-
Woofer Unit
-
1.75" x 2
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
195174016510
