About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. FM Radio, Bluetooth Music Streaming

Specs

Reviews

Support

Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. FM Radio, Bluetooth Music Streaming

LHD647

Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. FM Radio, Bluetooth Music Streaming

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

360 X 58 X 298.5

Size (W x H x D) mm - Front Speaker

250x1100x250

Size (W x H x D) mm - Center Speaker

260x93x73

Size (W x H x D) mm - Rear Speaker

88x122x81

Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

191x386x318

Size (W x H x D) mm - Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

234/480/560

AMPLIFIER

CH

5.1

POWER OUTPUT - Total

1000W

THD 10% - Front L/R

167WX2

(3Ω:sat/4Ω:subwoofer) - Center

167W

(3Ω:sat/4Ω:subwoofer) - Surround L/R

167WX2

(3Ω:sat/4Ω:subwoofer) - Sub-Woofer

167W(Passive)

DESIGN(MAINSET)

Front & Rear cabinet (tray)

Yes

HOME MENU

Home Menu

Yes

IN & OUT

Front - Display

FLD

Front - USB

1

Front - Audio In - Portable In

Yes

R/Panel - Video Out - Composite

Yes

R/Panel - Audio Input - Audio L/R

Yes

R/Panel - Audio Input - Optical

1

R/Panel - HDMI - Out

1

R/Panel - Radio Antenna - FM

Yes

R/Panel - Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel

5.1

R/Panel - Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type

Push in (Spring)

CONVENIENCE

SIMPLINK

Yes

Instant tray open

Yes

Speaker Level Trim

Yes

Speaker Distance (channel delay)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Mute

Yes

A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

TV Sound (direct key) / TV Sound connect (Auto PWR on/off by optical)

Yes / No

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes

Bluetooth (Rx /Tx)

Yes / No

DISC & AV FORMAT

Disc Type - DVD(NTSC)

Yes

Disc Type - DVD(PAL)

Yes

Disc Type - DVD-R

Yes

Disc Type - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

Yes / No

Disc Type - DVD+R

Yes

Disc Type - DVD+RW(Video mode)

Yes

Disc Type - Video CD/Super VCD

Yes / Yes

Disc Type - Audio CD

Yes

Video Format - MPEG2

Yes

Video Format - Xvid

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - Dolby Digital

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - MP3/ID3 Tag

Yes / Yes

Audio Format (Decoding) - WMA

Yes

Graphics/Subtitle Format

2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture Text-based Subtitle

Video Features - GUI/ Menu - Language

Option

Video Features - Video DAC

148MHZ/12bit

Video Features - NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz

Video Features - NTSC/PAL Hz - Resolution

upto 1080p24/60Hz

Video Features - VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

Yes

Video Features - NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

Video Features - Last Scene memory

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

General - Screen Saver

Yes

General - Auto Power Off

Yes

General - Parental Lock

Yes

General - Initial logo

Yes

DVD - 1080p Upscaling

Yes

Trick Play - Fast Forward - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Trick Play - Fast Back - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Trick Play - Forword Slow - DVD(-VR)

Yes

Trick Play - Reverse Slow

Yes

Trick Play - Pause - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Trick Play - Forward Step - DVD(-VR)

Yes

Search - Title/Track - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Search - Chapter - DVD(-VR)

Yes

Search - Time - DVD(-VR)

Yes

Repeat Play - Title/Track - HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Repeat Play - Chapter - HDMV, DVD(-VR)

Yes

Resume Stop - DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA

Yes

Play Mode - Random - CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Marker Play - CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

POWER

Power - SMPS

Option

Power - Power Off Consumption

0.465W ↓

RADIO

Radio - Tuner Type

PLL

Radio - Tuning Up/Down

Yes

Radio - Preset Up/Down

Yes

Radio - Band - FM / FM(RDS) / AM

Yes / No / No

Radio - Preset Memory

50 Station

SPEAKER

Including Speaker - Front - Model Name

S67T2-S

Including Speaker - Front - SPL

81

Including Speaker - Front - System

Closed Type

Including Speaker - Front - Woofer Unit

3" Paper

Including Speaker - Front - Impedance

Including Speaker - Front - Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shielded

Including Speaker - Rear - Model Name

S67S2-S

Including Speaker - Rear - SPL

81dB

Including Speaker - Rear - System

Closed Type

Including Speaker - Rear - Woofer Unit

3" Paper

Including Speaker - Rear - Impedance

Including Speaker - Rear - Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shielded

Including Speaker - Center - Model Name

S67T2-C

Including Speaker - Center - SPL

79dB

Including Speaker - Center - System

Closed Type

Including Speaker - Center - Woofer Unit

3" Paper

Including Speaker - Center - Impedance

Including Speaker - Center - Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shielded

Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Model Name

S67T2-W

Including Speaker - Subwoofer - SPL

83dB

Including Speaker - Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

7" Paper

Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Impedance

3Ω

Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual

Printing Book

Instruction Manual - Simple Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Type

LA1

Remote Control Unit - Unified

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

AAA*2

Batteries (Remote Controller)

Yes

FM / AM Antenna

Yes / No

Speaker Cable

Yes (5 EA)

Warranty Card

Yes

RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Carton Box Type - Tip on, Offset, Flexo

Tip on

What people are saying