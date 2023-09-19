About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM RNC5

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound
The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Super Bass Boost, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.
Powerful Sound the Party Will Feel
Super Bass Boost

Powerful Sound the Party Will Feel

LG XBOOM RNC5 generates extra airflow behind the speaker unit to produce thumping bass that sparks any party into life.
AV-XBOOM-RNC5-03-MultiColorLighting-Thumbnail-Desktop

Light Up the Dance Floor with Multi Color Lighting

Colorful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add more excitement to your parties.

Sync Your Smartphone with the Beat
Party Strobe

Sync Your Smartphone with the Beat

Shine a little more fun on the party. Connect up to three smartphones and hold them up as the rear light flashes in sync with the music.

*This feature only works on Android.

Spin the Decks from the Dance Floor
DJ App

Spin the Decks from the Dance Floor

Get the party dancing. Apply sound effects straight from the DJ App on either Android or iOS, or control the DJ Pad on the speaker.
Sing It Loud and Clear
Karaoke Star

Sing It Loud and Clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately, reduce track vocals with the Voice Canceller, and tune the music to your voice with the Key Changer. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out.

*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

Relive the Fun with Friends
Party Saver

Relive the Fun with Friends

Record your playlists and DJ mixes to USB so you can listen back to them at anytime. Copy them to another USB, or even send them to friends over Bluetooth®.

*There is no internal storage.

More Ways to Enjoy the Party
Connectivity

More Ways to Enjoy the Party

Plug in to the guitar input and get the room rocking. Or use a USB and the radio to play music.
Share Playlists on One App
Multi Bluetooth & XBOOM App

Share Playlists on One App

Pair three devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music. Get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Feel the Excitement of a Live Performance
TV Sound Sync

Feel the Excitement of a Live Performance

Connect the RNC5 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filing sound.
All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

Sound

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football) Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Special EQ

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football) Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Convenience

Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Functions

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync

File Format

(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Speaker

System - 2Way 3Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Woofer) - 8Ω / 3Ω

Connections

USB (2 input)
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Power Supply

Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz

Dimension:(W x H x D) mm

Main: 330 x 685 x 344mm

Net Weight: (Kg)

Net: 13.8Kg

Gross Weight: (Kg)

Gross: 16.6Kg

What people are saying

