LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

Front view with all lighting on.

LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.



Bigger the Sound,
Bigger the Party

Make the party bigger with an even bigger sound. LG XBOOM XL5S produces a powerful party sound to fill the venue.

LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 6.5-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 200W sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.

One Giant Woofer

The One that Delivers Strong Bass

Take your party to the next level and feel the deep bass with LG XBOOM XL5S. It has a 6.5-inch Giant Woofer to produce more powerful bass for the venue.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

Hear the boomy bass any time. The Dynamic Bass Optimizer allows you to enjoy balanced sound without distortion of the bass.

*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

2.5-Inch Dome Tweeters

Crisp and Clear Sound

Whether inside or outside hear high-frequency notes clearly. It has two 2.5-inch dome tweeters, delivering better sound.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on.

XBOOM Party Lightings

Make Your Party Mesmerizing

LG XBOOM Party Lighting makes a party lit. You can create a party light show with flashy double strobe lighting.

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Be more festive with Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL5S presents a beat-driven light show— Multi Color Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music bringing dynamic energy to the party.

Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.

Customize Your Party Lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own party lighting.

Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.

From top to bottom: There are some people dancing around the speaker. In the park, a group of people enjoying music with the speaker. The last image shows the close up of the product's top.

*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.

A woman is singing.

Mic & Guitar In

Hold Your Own Concert

With LG XBOOM XL5S, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. You can also plug in a guitar and hold an acoustic concert of your own.

There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL5S. Below the image, there are guitar

Take it everywhere,
Enjoy anytime

Go with LG XBOOM XL5S wherever you like to share the music. It is built to keep up in the outdoors, so it travels with you everywhere without any worries.

Grab and Go

LG XBOOM XL5S has a handle that makes carrying easy. It’s a rugged build with ergonomic handles for easy portability.

IPX4 Water Resistant

LG XBOOM XL5S meets an IPX4 Water Resistant rating; it can withstand water splashes.

*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.

12 Hours of Battery Life

LG XBOOM XL5S has the power to keep your party going. Enjoy your party without having to stop and charge.

*12-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Battery life varies by use, settings, and environmental conditions.

Print

All Spec

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

6.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

2.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3.5

Battery Life (Hrs)

12

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

55 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

13.6 kg

Net Weight

11.2 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

200 W

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Security lock

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Carton Box

698 x 374 x 354 mm

Speaker

289 x 570 x 280 mm

