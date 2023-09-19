We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOMGo PL2 Blueblack, 5W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(10hours), Dual Bass, Party Link
Simply Stylish
A sleek, rounded design with a rubberized finish is easy to hold and fits comfortably in your hand.
On a white background, there is a diagonal top-down view of the front of LG XBOOM Go.
Experience the Sound of Excellence
LG XBOOM Go PL2 with Meridian technology gives you premium quality sound. Hear deep bass and rich tones, every time you play music.
On a white background, There is a close-up of LG XBOOM Go's Meridian logo with magenta lighting.
The Pioneer of High Resolution Audio
In collaboration with Meridian, LG brings high quality sound into your home. Meridian has delivered innovative, elegant high-performance audio solutions since 1977, and is today’s leading aurthority on Digital Signal Processing technology.
The Pioneer of High Resolution Audio
Bring Music to Life
Sound Boost amplifies sound power and widens the sound field. Just press the button to lift the party atmosphere.
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right, there is a ripple effect under the product.
Weather-Proof Enjoyment
An IPX5 rating means your speaker can get wet and keep on working, so you can keep on dancing.
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.
*An IPX5 rating offers protection against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.
Play for Longer
10-hour battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.
LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air.
*10-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume.
**Other conditional factors may affect battery life.
Multiply the Music
Wirelessly link two LG XBOOM Go PL2 to double the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.
Two LG XBOOM Gos are placed on a white background and there is a ring icon in between.
*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
-
Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth
Pair two devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music.
-
USB Charging while You Listen
Use the USB port to charge your devices anywhere you go. You don't need to carry an extra charger.
-
Answer Calls with Speaker Phone
LG XBOOM Go PL7W will automatically switch to an incoming call when music is playing, and you can easily share the call with friends.
-
Total Control with the XBOOM App
Control everything on one app. Get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go
The XBOOM PL Series is lighter and more compact with a longer battery life, so you can listen to balanced sound wherever you go.
-
Dual Inverter Compressor™
A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range.
-
10 Year Warranty
Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle.
-
TUV Rheinland
TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate(US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0).
Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go
All Spec
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Woofer Unit
-
1.75" x 1
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
10hrs
-
Power-on mode
-
5W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/ -
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Carton Box
-
160 x 132 x 113 mm
-
Speaker
-
126 x 82 x 80 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch(1Way)
-
Output Power
-
5W
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight
-
0.55 kg
-
Net Weight
-
0.35 kg
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
PL2
LG XBOOMGo PL2 Blueblack, 5W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(10hours), Dual Bass, Party Link
Find Online
-
Sheta & Saif
-
Black Box
-
Eddy
-
Jarir
-
eXtra