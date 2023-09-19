We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOMGo PL5 Blueblack, 20W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(18hours), Dual Action Bass, Multi color lighting, Party Link
Simply Stylish
On a white background, there is a diagonal top-down view of the front of LG XBOOM Go with green lighting.
Experience the Sound of Excellence
On a white background, There is a close-up of LG XBOOM Go's Meridian logo with magenta lighting.
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Bring Music to Life
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right with purple lighting, there is a ripple effect under the product.
Feel Bigger Beats
On a white background, two XBOOM Go's point to each other. They both have red lighting.
Weather-Proof Enjoyment
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.
Play for Longer
LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air. The woofer lighting is magenta.
**Other conditional factors may affect battery life.
Music with Added Mood
On a white background, five XBOOM Go show different color lighting.
Against a white background, there's a smartphone with an app that controls lighting and an XBOOM Go with yellow lighting.
Multiply the Music
On a white background, eight LG XBOOM Go with various lights are placed in a circle around a link icon.
*Speakers have to be the same model.
**Only available from 2020 on OLED, NanoCell, and UHD models.
*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth
USB Charging while You Listen
Answer Calls with Speaker Phone
All Spec
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Woofer Unit
-
1.75" x 2
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
18hrs
-
Power-on mode
-
10W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Carton Box
-
249 x 149 x 130 mm
-
Speaker
-
201 x 79 x 79 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
2ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
-
20W
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight
-
0.92 kg
-
Net Weight
-
0.62 kg
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
