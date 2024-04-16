We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W+LG XBOOM XL2S
-
LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W
-
LG XBOOM XL2S
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
USB
-
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Carton Box
-
987 x 523 x 479 mm
-
Speaker
-
404 x 916 x 428 mm
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
2.2ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
1,000W
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
150 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5 W
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
-
8" x 2
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
3" x 2
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
32.2 kg
-
Net Weight
-
27.5 kg
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
-
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
