XBOOM 360 XO3
Authentic 360° sound all around
The XBOOM 360 XO3 is a stunning piece of audio engineering that will change the way you experience sound. Wherever you place the speaker, the synergy of LG's omnidirectional 360° sound technology and the device's aesthetic design delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audiovisual experience.
Experience LG’s patented 360º sound technology
Conventional speakers with single or multiple drivers project sound into a limited degree of space. Sound beyond those parameters is subject to distortion, making audio sounds only accurate from a specific sweet spot.
With LG's patented* technology, an optimal reflector structure allows sound to disperse evenly and equally in every direction. Therefore XBOOM 360 XO3 brings you the best recreation of the original audio wherever you may be; with low distortion across the tone, clarity, human voice and even sound spatial.
360-Sound-technology
*Patent pending : PCT/KR2020/012965, PCT/KR2021/009440,2021-0093216
**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally (in laboratory condition)
Perfect sound from premium 3-way speakers.
The Clarity Boosting Structure consists of premium materials; silk dome, glass fiber and neodymium magnets, enhancing sound clarity and accuracy. Dual Passive Radiator reduces irregular vibration to reduce audio distortion. And Dynamic Bass Optimizer enhances bass level separately when sound is turned down. Enjoy the original vibrant sound of your favorite music.
Light up your vibe with emotive 360° lighting
Ambient mode
Music comforts the soul and light comforts the heart. Sit back and unwind in the tranquil glow of steady, stable lighting.
Nature mode
Party mode
Turn on the light to turn up the vibes and get your groove on with dynamic tricolored lighting.
Customizable Lighting through the XBOOM app
Choose from 16.8 million colors to enhance your immersion and
elevate your experience every time you listen to music.
Elevate your space with an aesthetic 360° design
The music must go on
In every mood and moment, keep music your constant companion without any interruptions.
Enjoy 360° Sound Anywhere, Anytime with Water & Dust Resistant
An IP54 water and dust resistant rating means humidity and dust can’t stop you from upgrading the atmosphere everywhere you go.
*IP54 rating is the combination of IP5X and IPX4. IP5X means dust resistant. Products are protected against a limited ingress of dust with the normal operation, but not fully dust tight.
*IPX4 means protection assured against water splashing from any angle. Not advised for heacy rain, beach or pool use.
*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the speaker's battery lasts for upto 24hrs respectively with 50% volume, EQ and LED are turned off.
*Speakers must ne the same model (ex. XO3 with XO3, XG7 with XG7).
*Only available from 2020 on OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD models.
Eco-Products
Made with recycled fabric
Eco-friendly pulp packaging
has been switched from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled and molded paper pulp.
*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice.
*Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.
*Available colors and features may vary by retailer, country or carrier.
*Actual colour and dimension may differ from the screen image.
*Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
