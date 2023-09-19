Conventional speakers with single or multiple drivers project sound into a limited degree of space. Sound beyond those parameters is subject to distortion, making audio sounds only accurate from a specific sweet spot.



With LG's patented* technology, an optimal reflector structure allows sound to disperse evenly and equally in every direction. Therefore XBOOM 360 XO3 brings you the best recreation of the original audio wherever you may be; with low distortion across the tone, clarity, human voice and even sound spatial.