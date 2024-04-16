Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. FM Radio, Bluetooth Music Streaming + LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking

LHD647.T90

bundle view
Products in this Bundle: 2

LHD647

Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. FM Radio, Bluetooth Music Streaming
Front view

TONE-T90S

LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking
Wireless Blutooth Audio Streaming

Wireless Blutooth Audio Streaming

Stream any audio from your Bluetooth smart device to LG Home Theater with no wires.
A front view of the black TONE Free T90S with the cradle open. The black earbuds are protruding for design purposes. Behind them is the white TONE Free T90S. The bottom right corner shows the world's first Dolby Atmos logo.

The world’s 1st Dolby Atmos
earbuds

With Head Tracking™ across all entertainment

 

 

*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.

All Spec

Key Spec

3D Sound Stage

Yes

ANC

Yes

Unit Size (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

Uvnano

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless Charging

Yes

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Charging Cable

Yes

AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable

Yes

Medical Silicon Eargels

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

AAC

Yes

apt-X Adaptive

Yes

SBC

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off)

9

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

36

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Fast Charging

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Multi Paring

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

Swift Pair

Yes

Uvnano

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless Charging

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Charging Case

65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm

Earbud

21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm

EQ

Customized EQ

Yes

3D Sound Stage

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG EQ

Yes

Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

Yes

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

Ambient Mode

Yes

ANC

Yes

# of Mic

4

Talk Thru

Yes

SPEAKER

Unit Size (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

Unit Type

Dynamic

WEIGHT

Charging Case Net Weight

43.0 g

Product Net Weight

5.7 g

What people are saying

