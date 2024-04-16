We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. Bluetooth Music Streaming+LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking
Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. Bluetooth Music Streaming+LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking
*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.
-
Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. Bluetooth Music Streaming
-
LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking
All Spec
Key Spec
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
9.8Φ (Graphene)
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Earbuds (ANC off)
-
9
-
Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
36
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Case
-
2.5
-
Earbuds
-
1
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.4
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
-
65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm
-
Earbud
-
21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm
EQ
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
4
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
9.8Φ (Graphene)
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
43.0 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.7 g
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.