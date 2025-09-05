About Cookies on This Site

LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

SC9S.BUDS
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view

Key Features

  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
  • Graphene unit
  • Auracast
  • gram-match
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
SC9S

SC9S

LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
cradle rear view with earbuds apart

BUDS

LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver
Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am.

Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

3.1.3

General - Output Power

400 W

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Format - DTS:X

Yes

Convenience - WOW Orchestra

Yes

Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

Spotify Connect

Yes

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.