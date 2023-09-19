We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Our picks for You
- Most Popular
- Newest
- Highly Rated
- Recently Viewed
Learn more about LG speakers & sound systems
Hear your music collection as it was meant to be heard with an LG sound system. Whether you like your speakers small and discrete, or design classics that look great in your home, you’ll find the perfect sound system here.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
FAQs
Frequently asked questions
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.