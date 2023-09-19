We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Sound 1,000W, 5.1CH Surround system. FM Radio, Bluetooth Music Streaming
All Spec
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
-
360 X 58 X 298.5
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Front Speaker
-
250x1100x250
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Center Speaker
-
260x93x73
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Rear Speaker
-
88x122x81
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
-
191x386x318
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
234/480/560
-
CH
-
5.1
-
POWER OUTPUT - Total
-
1000W
-
THD 10% - Front L/R
-
167WX2
-
(3Ω:sat/4Ω:subwoofer) - Center
-
167W
-
(3Ω:sat/4Ω:subwoofer) - Surround L/R
-
167WX2
-
(3Ω:sat/4Ω:subwoofer) - Sub-Woofer
-
167W(Passive)
-
Front & Rear cabinet (tray)
-
Yes
-
Home Menu
-
Yes
-
Front - Display
-
FLD
-
Front - USB
-
1
-
Front - Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes
-
R/Panel - Video Out - Composite
-
Yes
-
R/Panel - Audio Input - Audio L/R
-
Yes
-
R/Panel - Audio Input - Optical
-
1
-
R/Panel - HDMI - Out
-
1
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel
-
5.1
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type
-
Push in (Spring)
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Instant tray open
-
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
TV Sound (direct key) / TV Sound connect (Auto PWR on/off by optical)
-
Yes / No
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (Rx /Tx)
-
Yes / No
-
Disc Type - DVD(NTSC)
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD(PAL)
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD-R
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
-
Yes / No
-
Disc Type - DVD+R
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - DVD+RW(Video mode)
-
Yes
-
Disc Type - Video CD/Super VCD
-
Yes / Yes
-
Disc Type - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Video Format - MPEG2
-
Yes
-
Video Format - Xvid
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - MP3/ID3 Tag
-
Yes / Yes
-
Audio Format (Decoding) - WMA
-
Yes
-
Graphics/Subtitle Format
-
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture Text-based Subtitle
-
Video Features - GUI/ Menu - Language
-
Option
-
Video Features - Video DAC
-
148MHZ/12bit
-
Video Features - NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz / 50Hz
-
Video Features - NTSC/PAL Hz - Resolution
-
upto 1080p24/60Hz
-
Video Features - VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
Yes
-
Video Features - NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
Video Features - Last Scene memory
-
Yes
-
General - Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
General - Auto Power Off
-
Yes
-
General - Parental Lock
-
Yes
-
General - Initial logo
-
Yes
-
DVD - 1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Fast Forward - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Fast Back - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Forword Slow - DVD(-VR)
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Reverse Slow
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Pause - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Forward Step - DVD(-VR)
-
Yes
-
Search - Title/Track - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Search - Chapter - DVD(-VR)
-
Yes
-
Search - Time - DVD(-VR)
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Title/Track - HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Chapter - HDMV, DVD(-VR)
-
Yes
-
Resume Stop - DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Play Mode - Random - CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Marker Play - CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Yes
-
Power - SMPS
-
Option
-
Power - Power Off Consumption
-
0.465W ↓
-
Radio - Tuner Type
-
PLL
-
Radio - Tuning Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Radio - Preset Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Radio - Band - FM / FM(RDS) / AM
-
Yes / No / No
-
Radio - Preset Memory
-
50 Station
-
Including Speaker - Front - Model Name
-
S67T2-S
-
Including Speaker - Front - SPL
-
81
-
Including Speaker - Front - System
-
Closed Type
-
Including Speaker - Front - Woofer Unit
-
3" Paper
-
Including Speaker - Front - Impedance
-
3Ω
-
Including Speaker - Front - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shielded
-
Including Speaker - Rear - Model Name
-
S67S2-S
-
Including Speaker - Rear - SPL
-
81dB
-
Including Speaker - Rear - System
-
Closed Type
-
Including Speaker - Rear - Woofer Unit
-
3" Paper
-
Including Speaker - Rear - Impedance
-
3Ω
-
Including Speaker - Rear - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shielded
-
Including Speaker - Center - Model Name
-
S67T2-C
-
Including Speaker - Center - SPL
-
79dB
-
Including Speaker - Center - System
-
Closed Type
-
Including Speaker - Center - Woofer Unit
-
3" Paper
-
Including Speaker - Center - Impedance
-
3Ω
-
Including Speaker - Center - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shielded
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Model Name
-
S67T2-W
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - SPL
-
83dB
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
7" Paper
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3Ω
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shield
-
Instruction Manual
-
Printing Book
-
Instruction Manual - Simple Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
-
LA1
-
Remote Control Unit - Unified
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
-
AAA*2
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
-
Yes
-
FM / AM Antenna
-
Yes / No
-
Speaker Cable
-
Yes (5 EA)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type - Tip on, Offset, Flexo
-
Tip on
