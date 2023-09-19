About Cookies on This Site

LG Home theater LHD756, 5.1ch Surround system (4 Tallboy), 1,200W, Bluetooth, FM radio, Bass Subwoofer, DVD HTS

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Home theater LHD756, 5.1ch Surround system (4 Tallboy), 1,200W, Bluetooth, FM radio, Bass Subwoofer, DVD HTS

LHD756

LG Home theater LHD756, 5.1ch Surround system (4 Tallboy), 1,200W, Bluetooth, FM radio, Bass Subwoofer, DVD HTS

All Spec

PHYSICAL - SIZE(W X H X D)MM

Front Speaker

250 x 1200 x 250

Center Speaker

360 x 60 x 75

Rear Speaker

250 x 1200 x 250

Subwoofer

250 x 336 x 310

AMPLIFIER

Ch

5.1

Power Output - Total

1200W

DESIGN(MAINSET)

Top & Bottom cabinet (slot)

Yes

HOME MENU

Home Menu

Yes

IN & OUT(FRONT)

Display

FLD

USB

1

Mic - Mic In (φ6.3)

2

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

IN & OUT - R/PANEL

Video Out - Composite

Yes

Audio Input - Audio L/R

Yes

Audio Input - Optical

1

HDMI - Out

1

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes

Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel

5.1

Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type

Push in (Spring)

CONVENIENCE

SIMPLINK

Yes

Speaker Level Trim

Yes

Speaker Distance (channel delay)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Mute

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Optical (direct key)

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes

Karaoke - Mic Volume/Echo Volume

Yes

Fanfare

Yes

Scoring

Yes

Howlling Canceller

Yes

DISC & AV FORMAT - DISC TYPE

DVD (NTSC)

Yes

DVD (PAL)

Yes

DVD-R

Yes

DVD-RW (Video/VR Mode)

Yes/No

DVD+R

Yes/Yes

DVD+RW (Video mode)

Yes

Video CD/Super VCD

Yes/Yes

Audio CD

Yes

CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

DISC & AV FORMAT - VIDEO FORMAT

MPEG2

Yes

XvId

Yes

DISC & AV FORMAT - AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

MP3 - ID3 Tag

Yes

WMA

Yes

DISC & AV FORMAT

Graphics/Subtitle Format

2bit/ 8bit Sub-pictureText-based Subtitle

DISC & AV FORMAT - VIDEO - FEATURES

Video DAC

148MHZ/12bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz/50Hz

NTSC/PAL Hz - Resolution

upto 1080p 24/60Hz

VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

Yes

NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

Last Scene memory

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

Screen Saver

Yes

Power Resume

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION - DVD

1080p Upscaling

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION - TRICK PLAY

Fast Forward - BD, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Fast Back - BD, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Forward Slow - BD, DVD (-VR)

Yes

Reverse Slow

Yes

Pause - BD, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Forward Step - BD, DVD (-VR)

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION - SEARCH

Title/Track - BD, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Chapter - BD, DVD (-VR)

Yes

Time - BD, DVD (-VR)

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION - REPEAT PLAY

Title/Track - HDMV, DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Chapter - HDMV, DVD (-VR)

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION - RESUME STOP

DVD (-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION - PLAY MODE

Random - CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

DISC(BD, DVD, CD)PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION - MARKER PLAY

CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

RADIO

Tuning Up/Down

Yes

Preset Up/Down

Yes

Band - FM/FM (RDS)/AM

Yes/No/No

Preset Memory

50 Station

SPEAKER - FRONT

Model Name

S76T1-S

SPL

81dB

System

Closed Type

Tweeter Unit

20mm (1ea)

Woofer Unit

3" Parabola (2EA)

Impedance

Magnetic Shielding

Non - Shielded

SPEAKER - REAR

Model Name

S76T1-S

SPL

81dB

System

Closed Type

Tweeter Unit

20mm (1ea)

Woofer Unit

3" Parabola (2EA)

Impedance

Magnetic Shielding

Non - Shielded

SPEAKER - CENTER

Model Name

S76T1-C

SPL

81dB

System

Closed Type

Tweeter Unit

20mm (1ea)

Woofer Unit

3" Parabola (2EA)

Impedance

Magnetic Shielding

Non - Shielded

SPEAKER - SUBWOOFER

Model Name

S75T1-W

SPL

84dB

System

Bass Reflect

Woofer Unit

7" Paper

Impedance

3Ω

Magnetic Shielding

Non - Shield

TOP FEATURE LIST OUTSIDE ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual

Printing Book

Instruction Manual - Simple Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Type

CB 1

Remote Control Unit - Unified

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

AAA x 1

Batteries (Remote Controller)

Yes

FM/AM Antenna

Yes/No

Speaker Cable

Yes (6EA)

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Carton Box Type - Tip on, Offset, Flexo

Flexo

